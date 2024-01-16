Italy, Germany Call To Avoid Regionalizing War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Italy and Germany both agreed Tuesday to avoid escalations in the Israeli war on Gaza to prevent a regional war.

Italy Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was on a phone call with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

The statement noted that the two officials discussed the latest developments in the Middle East when they highlighted the importance of avoiding regionalizing the conflict and providing a tangible roadmap towards peace and humanitarian assistance for the people in Gaza.

Tajani said "we reviewed the maritime issue in the red sea and the conflict in Gaza" guaranteeing maritime trade and freedom is among their highest priorities given that both Italy and German rely on importation, the statement added. (end)

mn







MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107729654