Qatar: Deal Reached Between Hamas, Israeli Occupation For Medical Reasons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday a deal "between Israel and Hamas, where medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza".

A statement by the ministry said the deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed following mediation by Doha and Paris.

Qatari foreign ministry Spokesman Majid Al-Ansari told Qatar news agency (QNA) that "the medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the city of Al-Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on board two Qatari Armed Forces aircrafts, in preparation for their transport into the Gaza Strip".

At least 24,285 Palestinians, more than 70 percent of them women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and a ground offensive since October 7. (end)

