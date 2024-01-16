Iran Targets Group's Sites In Pakistan, Islamabad Condemns Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Iran destroyed two bases of an "anti-Tehran group", the Jaish ul-Adl, in Pakistan's Balochistan province, Iranian Mehr News Agency said Tuesday.

The two bases of the group were targeted by missiles and drones, the agency added.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned strongly what it described as an "unjustified" Iranian violation of Pakistani airspace, referring that two children were killed in the attack.

Pakistan submitted a protest to Iran's Foreign Ministry after the attack occurred inside Pakistan's territories.

This came about 24 hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles on Irbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region. (end)

mmj







MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107729652