Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS -- Kuwait has been nominated to fill the position of the deputy chief of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), the information ministry's undersecretary Dr. Nasser Mhaisen said.

DOHA -- Qatari Foreign Ministry announced a deal "between Israel and Hamas, where medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza".

KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesia pledged to continue taking practical and legal measures for supporting Palestine in the face of the Israeli occupation.

CAIRO -- The Arab League expressed solidarity with the Iraqi government in all measures it takes to retain its sovereignty and maintain national and regional security and stability.

TOKYO -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that work has commenced to implement the agreements reached between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Moscow-based Tass News Agency reported. (end) mb