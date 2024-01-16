Self-Proclaimed 'Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva' Remanded

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A self-proclaimed 'Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva' has been remanded until 24th January after being arrested for misleading the Buddhist community.

Mahinda Kodituwakku was arrested after a complaint was filed against him.

Videos circulating on social media showed Mahinda Kodituwakku being worshiped by people at Temples and outside.

Speaking to reporters after being remanded, Mahinda Kodituwakku said that he will continue to speak the“truth”.

He also accused the Buddhist clergy and the Government of being scared of him.

Bodhisattvas are enlightened beings on the path to becoming Buddhas but postpone reaching nirvana to help humanity. (Colombo Gazette)