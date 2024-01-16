Current Global CEO Virginia Devlin Retiring In March

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Current Global CEO Virginia Devlin will be retiring in March from the agency she started 18 years ago.



Since launching the IPG firm in 2006, Devlin has led Current Global's growth from a US lifestyle agency, called Current, to the global midsize agency it is today. The firm's 2019 name change occured when it merged with fellow IPG agency Creation.



Current Global's work today spans North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC and MENAT. The firm is part of the Weber Shandwick Collective.



Hallmarks of Devlin's career include Current Global's launch of Accessible by Design, an

industry-first commitment to ensure that all communication meets the highest accessibility standards including people with sight, hearing, and cognitive disabilities. The magazine Fast Company named it a world-changing idea in 2021. Devlin is a regular speaker on accessible communications and has also worked educating the industry on the importance of inclusion marketing.



“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the last 18 years at Current Global, building

one of the most respected and award-winning midsize agencies in the world,” Devlin said.“With brilliant and passionate colleagues, we have created an inclusive agency that champions diverse people, perspectives, and experiences, which propels innovative and impactful work designed to enhance our clients' reputations and solve their business challenges.”



A search for a new CEO is currently underway.



Prior to Current Global, Devlin spent nine years at IPG agency Weber Shandwick, with additional tenures at Selz Seabolt and EvansGroup Public Relations (both now integrated into the Publicis Dialog network). Active in the industry, she is a

trustee of the Institute for Public Relations and is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society and the Economic Club of Chicago. Devlin has also served on the board of PRSA Chicago and the PR Council, helping launch the organization's SHEQUALITY initiative.



“As a longtime colleague and collaborator with Virginia, I am continually impressed by what she's built at Current Global - taking the agency from a germ of an idea 18 years ago to the powerhouse it is today,” said Weber Shandwick Collective president Susan Howe.“Our team is so grateful for her many contributions and will miss her. In the meantime, we are excited for Current Global's next chapter as the agency continues to evolve and expand.”

MENAFN16012024000219011063ID1107729639