New Key Partnerships

Ghent (Belgium), 16 January 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next- generation oral comfort expert, is thrilled to share that bonyf has secured key partnerships with an Austria-German multinational and a leading pharma company in Ukraine. Amidst our success, our 2023 business model is thriving, especially in denture cleansing tablets - now one of just two European producers.

Excitingly, our commitment extends to compliance with the new MDR regulations for medical devices. Join us in this journey of strategic growth and regulatory excellence!

bonyf's strengths



Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability A fast-growing oral and dental care market



About bonyf

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.















