Decline In Homicides Marks Progress In Mexico’S Security

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's security has notably improved under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's tenure.



Intentional homicides have decreased by 24.7% from July 2018 to December 2023, marking a significant shift from the previous highs.



In 2023, Mexico reported 29,675 homicides, averaging about 81 daily.



These incidents predominantly occurred in six states, with Baja California , Chihuahua, State of Mexico, Jalisco, and Michoacán being the most affected.



Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection reported a 34.2% reduction in overall crime by the end of 2023.



Challenges such as impunity and corruption persist, as emphasized by Javier Oliva Posada, a UNAM security expert.







He advocates for continued efforts to tackle these deep-rooted issues.



Recent security incidents in Mexico , including the disappearance of nine people in Guerrero and the safe recovery of eight Colombian women in Tabasco, highlight the complexity of the country's security situation.



The government's response, involving coordinated search operations and investigations, played a key role in managing these cases.



These developments suggest a positive change in Mexico's approach to handling crime and violence.



The government's efforts in improving security measures and reducing crime rates are beginning to yield results.



However, Mexico continues to face challenges in enhancing public safety and strengthening its security infrastructure.

