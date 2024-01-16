Brazil’S Service Sector Sees Uptick In November

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November, Brazil's service sector witnessed a pivotal turnaround, registering a 0.4% increase over October, following three months of decline.
The Brazilian stats agency IBGE announced a positive shift on January 16, 2024. This development marks a significant moment in the country's ongoing economic recovery.
Previously, the sector experienced a cumulative downturn of 2.2% during August, September, and October.
Now, it stands 10.8% higher than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
However, it remains 2.6% below the peak recorded in December 2022, which marked the highest point since record-keeping began in 2012.
When comparing November 2022 to the same period in the previous year, the service sector noted its third successive monthly decrease, with a 0.3% drop.
Nevertheless, from January to November, there has been a cumulative growth of 2.7%.
The overall growth momentum has experienced a slowdown over the past 12 months, decreasing from 3.6% in October to 3% in November.
This marks the lowest rate since July 2021, which stood at 2.9%.
Sectoral Dynamics in Brazil's November Recovery: A Detailed Analysis
The November recovery was driven by gains in three out of five surveyed activities:
a notable rise in other services by 3.6%.
1.0% increase in professional, administrative, and complementary services.
2.2% growth in services provided to families.
Conversely, the transportation sector experienced a 1.0% decline, and information and communication services saw a marginal decrease of 0.1%.
This mixed performance across sectors illustrates the nuanced nature of the recovery process, highlighting both the resilience and challenges within Brazil's service industry.
The data signals a cautiously optimistic outlook for the sector, indicating an emerging trend of gradual stabilization and potential growth in the months ahead.
MENAFN16012024007421016031ID1107729621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.