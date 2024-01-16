PDVSA’S 2024 Strategy – Revitalizing Venezuela’S Oil Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Venezuela's national oil company, PDVSA, is undertaking a significant initiative to boost its crude oil production.



This plan is integral to reviving the country's oil industry, which has faced substantial challenges in recent years.



The strategy focuses on enhancing efficiency and production, led by Minister Tellechea and key management figures.



Their objective is not only to increase output but also to improve the company's operational structure.



Following a resilient 2023 amidst sanctions, PDVSA made an impressive comeback under President Nicolás Maduro's leadership and with a new management team.







The company reported earnings of $6.230 billion in 2023, indicating financial and operational recovery.



The Vice President and Executive Director at PDVSA are leading a focused growth strategy in 2024.



PDVSA's revival plan is crucial for Venezuela's economy, with the oil sector being a significant contributor to the nation's GDP.



The strategy aims to secure long-term success and profitability for the oil industry, going beyond just fixing past issues.

PDVSA set ambitious targets

As of 2023, with new management, PDVSA set ambitious targets to elevate crude production to 1.17 million barrels per day by the end of the year.



This target marks a notable rise from over 800,000 barrels per day in April 2023, the first time production exceeded this level in over a year.



PDVSA targets a significant increase in oil and gas production, aiming for a daily boost of 390,000 barrels of oil and 645 million cubic feet of gas.



This increase is part of PDVSA's larger strategy following an audit that revealed around $21 billion in accounts receivable from oil sales abroad.



These efforts represent a broader strategy to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector, signaling a significant shift in PDVSA's approach.



The new management's focus on increasing production aims to enhance the company's and the nation's economic prospects.

