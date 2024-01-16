Apple Takes The Lead In 2023’S Smartphone Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Apple Inc. emerged as a market leader in global smartphone sales, surpassing Samsung for the first time since the latter's ascendancy in 2013.



Based on the International Data Corporation's data, this achievement shows Apple sold 234.6 million smartphones, slightly surpassing Samsung's 226.6 million sales.



Apple's ascendancy is largely attributed to a consumer shift towards premium models, known for their durability and advanced features.



On the other hand, Samsung , previously the market leader, concentrated on mid to high-range markets last year, seeking higher profits.



This focus led to a reduced presence in the budget-friendly segment.







Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Transsion intensified competition in the smartphone market, gaining significant market shares with affordable alternatives.



This shift has challenged Samsung to regain its previously dominant position.



Other brands, including Huawei, OnePlus, Honor, and Google, have also significantly influenced the market, contributing to Samsung's drop from the top spot.



According to the IDC report, Apple's total mobile device shipments stood at 234.6 million, against Samsung's 226.6 million.



Xiaomi, Oppo, and Transsion completed the top five in the market rankings.



Despite a yearly 3.2% decline, IDC reports an 8.5% rise in smartphone shipments in Q4 2023, hinting at market recovery.



This change highlights the evolving competitive landscape and shifting consumer preferences in the global smartphone industry.

