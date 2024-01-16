Dr. Albert Arteaga Provides List Of Healthy Resolutions For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Remember goals are long-term, so every day the goal is to fulfill good intentions, which will bring you closer to our health goal,” says Dr. Albert Arteaga, Chair of LaSalle Medical Associates.LaSalle Medical Associates, the Inland Empire's largest privately owned and operated healthcare organization, would like to remind everyone that it's not too late to add another resolution or two that should be fairly easy to keep.LaSalle has thoughtfully provided the following list of resolutions and all you have to do is pick one of them to follow and 2024 will be healthier than 2023.The American Heart Association recommends that we all do moderate exercise 150 minutes a week. That could be walking, cycling, Pilates, Zumba class, jogging...the goal is to move. It could be five 30-minute sessions or three 50-minute sessions. The time spent exercising can change, try two one-hour sessions and one 30-minute session.“Moderate" means we are exercising hard enough that you just start to perspire and may find it difficult to carry on a conversation with someone else.The Mayo Clinic recommends that we all eat fatty fish for two meals a week. Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be heart-healthy. Salmon and lake trout are great choices. So are cod, mackerel, canned sardines or light tuna and herring.Healthline says“Each of us can dream our way to better health by getting enough sleep. But how much is enough?”.Birth to 3 months: 14 to 17 hours.4 to 11 months: 12 to 16 hours.1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours.3 to 5 years: 10 to 13 hours.6 to 12 years: 9 to 12 hours.13 to 18 years: 8 to 10 hours.18 to 64 years: 7 to 9 hours.65 years and older: 7 to 8 hours“These three suggested resolutions are well worth considering and they aren't hard to keep. Each will contribute to a healthier lifestyle that not only benefits you but your friends and family as well,” said Arteaga.“Remember your goals are long-term, so every day you should strive to fulfill your good intentions, which will bring you closer to your goal,” says Dr. Arteaga.For more information call 1-855-349-6019 or go online to .

