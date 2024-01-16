Idea To Product Summit 2024: Empowering Entrepreneurs To Defy The Odds And Succeed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This summit is more than an event; it's a catalyst for transforming ideas into value-driven success stories

Join the ranks of innovation at the 2024 Idea To Product Summit, featuring top visionaries like David Chitayat, John Nottingham, Chris Heivly, and more. Secure your free ticket now for a transformative experience.

Elevate your product's market journey at the 2024 Idea To Product Summit with free access to insights from leaders like Jerry Hollister, Kaitlyn Witman, and Dr. Ahmad Glover. Claim your spot today!

Idea to Product Summit 2024 Unveils Dynamic Speaker Lineup and Expert-Led Sessions

- Steve WaddellSUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valuepreneurs is thrilled to announce the dynamic speaker lineup for the Idea to Product Summit 2024, designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge to successfully launch their products in today's competitive market. The summit, taking place virtually, features a series of expert-led sessions aimed at dissecting and understanding the full spectrum of product development-from ideation to market launch.Day one opens with a warm welcome from Governor Youngkin, followed by a dive into the core principles of "Valuepreneurs" with Steve Waddell, Author, Valuepreneurs, and Tim Ryan, Executive Director, Innovate Hampton Roads. Entrepreneurs will then be taken on a journey to uncover unseen market opportunities with keynote speaker Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine.The summit's following days promise equally enriching experiences, with highlights including in-depth discussions on crowdfunding strategies, branding mastery, and high-ticket sales techniques. Each day is meticulously designed to tackle crucial phases of product development, featuring speakers such as Kaitlyn Witman, co-Founder, Rainfactory who will delve into crowdfunding, and Rich Goldstein, founder Goldstein Patent Law who will provide insights on navigating patents and intellectual property.Closing the summit, a panel discussion featuring Chris Heivly (co-Founder of MapQuest) and Dr. Ahmad Glover (King of online capital raising), among others, will provide attendees with strategies to secure funding and investment, ensuring that participants leave with a comprehensive toolkit to navigate their entrepreneurial journey.In an unprecedented offering, the Idea to Product Summit 2024 is delivering incredible value to attendees with a roster of over 20 industry expert speakers – all at no cost. This complimentary summit is a testament to Valuepreneurs' commitment to accessible education and support for entrepreneurs across the globe. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights from leading figures in the industry and connect with a community of innovators, completely free of charge. Register today to secure your spot at this can't-miss event.For more information, to view the full event schedule, or to register, please visit the Idea to Product Summit. Early bird registration is now open, with special access to VIP sessions and networking opportunities. Don't miss out on the chance to transform your product idea into a value-driven success story at the Idea to Product Summit 2024.Note to Editors: For additional information or to schedule an interview with any of the speakers or the event organizer Steve Waddell, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steve Waddell directly at ....About Valuepreneurs: Valuepreneurs is an entrepreneurial ecosystem dedicated to arming innovators and entrepreneurs with the strategies needed to defy the overwhelming 95% failure rate of new products. Our platform is rooted in the philosophy of the book "Valuepreneurs," written as a roadmap to guide entrepreneurs from the inception of an idea to the final stage of selling. The book, embodying our mission, provides actionable insights and a step-by-step process for developing and launching successful products, thereby empowering individuals and teams to realize their entrepreneurial ambitions with confidence.Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of Valuepreneurs. These statements are only predictions and reflect the current beliefs and expectations of the company. Actual events or results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. For further details on the summit, speakers, and how to be a part of this transformative event, visit .Join us at the Idea to Product Summit 2024 and be part of a movement that's reshaping the entrepreneurial journey, turning visionary ideas into market-ready realities.

Steve Waddell

Valuepreneurs, LLC

...