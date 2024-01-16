Bromelain Market To Surpass $49 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major bromelain market participants include Biozyme Laboratories, Enzyme Development Corporation, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Ltd., Xena Bio Herbals, Creative Enzymes, Nature's Sunshine Products, Biozyme Laboratories, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co. and Mountain Fresh Inc.

The bromelain market valuation is projected to be worth USD 49 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for plant-based and sustainable solutions is anticipated to drive the market growth. With consumers prioritizing environmentally friendly and ethically sourced products, bromelain, mainly derived from pineapples, has emerged as a natural and sustainable ingredient. Bromelain, on account of its eco-friendly profile aligns with the growing trend of plant-based diets and sustainable living. Additionally, the versatility offered in various applications, from nutraceuticals to cosmetics is contributing to the increasing product adoption among manufacturers seeking clean-label options, further augmenting the overall industry outlook.

The bromelain market from the Liquid segment is projected to gain significant traction between 2023 and 2032, owing to the rising demand for convenient and versatile formulations. Liquid bromelain offers ease of incorporation into various applications, including beverages, health drinks, and topical solutions. In the liquid form, bromelain helps enhance bioavailability and absorption, emerging as a preferred choice for formulations promoting digestive health, anti-inflammation, and skincare. The growing emphasis on natural and plant-derived ingredients in liquid formulations across the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetic industries is also expected to propel the segment growth.



Bromelain market from the nutraceutical application segment is predicated to record substantial growth through 2032, attributed to the rising acceptance of natural health solutions among consumers. The inclusion of bromelain in dietary supplements and health-focused products matches the rising demand for natural, plant-based remedies. Additionally, the versatility and wellness benefits associated with bromelain are contributing to its increasing use as a key ingredient in the production of nutraceutical products.

Asia Pacific bromelain market is poised to exhibit robust growth from 2023 to 2032, impelled by the increasing focus on health and wellness across the region. The higher burden of multiple diseases is leading to the rising awareness of anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits. In countries, such as India and China, traditional medicine practices are increasingly incorporating bromelain, adding to its demand. The flourishing nutraceutical sector and the growing consumer inclination toward natural remedies will also accelerate the regional industry expansion.

Some of the leading companies operating in the bromelain market are Biozyme Laboratories, Enzyme Development Corporation, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Ltd., Xena Bio Herbals, Creative Enzymes, Nature's Sunshine Products, Biozyme Laboratories, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co. and Mountain Fresh Inc., among many others. These industry participants are working on strategic initiatives like acquisitions and partnerships to widen their reach. For instance, in January 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries acquired three brands of anti-inflammatory products from Aksigen Hospital Care, based in Mumbai.

