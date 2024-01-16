Global Nematicides Market Analysis 2023-2030: Growing Adoption Of Biological Seed Treatments Expected To Increase The Demand For Bionematicides

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"Nematicides Market by Type, Form, Nematode Type, Mode of Application, Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

According to the research report the global nematicides market is projected to reach $3.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. In terms of volume, the nematicides market is projected to reach 182,932.2 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nematicides market in five major geographies and emphasizes the current market trends, sizes, volume, shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.

The growth of the nematicides market is driven by the rising demand for organic foods, growing environmental concerns, and market players' focus on product launches and acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness and low adoption of bionematicides and stringent and non-standardized regulations restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the growing adoption of biological seed treatments are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the limited availability of bionematicides is a challenge for market stakeholders. Additionally, the growing utilization of sustainable agricultural inputs is a major trend in the nematicides market.

The key players operating in the global nematicides market are American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Corteva, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Gowan Company, LLC. (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Pro Farm Group Inc. (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and UPL Limited (India).

In 2023, the chemical nematicides segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global nematicides market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising global food demand, the need for high crop yields, the increase in nematode infestation in crops, and the demonstrated efficacy of nematicides in controlling these pests.

The liquid segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the lower dosage requirement of liquid nematicides compared to fumigant nematicides (typically requiring only a few kilograms of active ingredients per hectare) and their straightforward application without the need for specialized equipment.

In 2023, the root-knot nematodes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nematicides market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for nematicides to control root-knot nematodes due to the high prevalence of root-knot nematodes in crops worldwide.

The seed treatment segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing demand for nematicides to control nematode infestation in seeds. Furthermore, advancements in seed treatment technologies and the growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by seed treatment are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nematicides market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising disposable incomes and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat cereal products such as cornflakes and muesli. In addition, major cereal-based snack manufacturers are adopting contact farming strategies through backward integration to ensure quality, quantity, and price benefits. These factors are expected to drive the utilization of nematicides in the cultivation of cereals and grains, supporting the growth of this segment.

Europe is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this regional market is driven by the rising population, decreasing arable land, advances in farming practices and technology, increasing government initiatives to boost organic farming, the rising adoption of bionematicides, and growing investments in R&D activities.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What are the historical market sizes, volume, and growth rates of the global nematicides market?

At what rate is the global nematicides demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments, in terms of type, form, nematode type, mode of application, and crop type, are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global nematicides market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

Who are the major players in the global nematicides market? What are their specific product offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the global nematicides market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Rising Demand for Organic Foods Driving the Use of Nematicides

Growing Environmental Concerns Boosting the Utilization of Biologicals

Market Players' Focus on Product Launches and Acquisitions Supporting Market Growth

Lack of Awareness and Inconsistent Results Limiting the Adoption of Bionematicides

Stringent and Non-Standardized Regulations Hampering the Commercialization of Nematicides

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Growing Adoption of Biological Seed Treatments Expected to Increase the Demand for Bionematicides Limited Availability of Bionematicides to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Stakeholders

Trends

Growing Utilization of Sustainable Agricultural Inputs

Value Chain Analysis



Inputs/Suppliers

Active Ingredient/Technical Manufacturers

Formulators

Distributors/Traders

End Users Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Chemical Nematicides



Organophosphates

Carbamates

Fumigants Other Chemical Nematicides

Biological Nematicides



Microbial Nematicides

Bacillus Species

Paecilomyces Lilacinus

Other Microbial Nematicides Biochemical Nematicides

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

Corteva Inc. (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Gowan Company LLC. (U.S.)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Pro Farm Group Inc. (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) UPL Limited (India).

Scope of the Report:

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Type



Chemical Nematicides

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Fumigants

Other Chemical Nematicides

Biological Nematicides

Microbial Nematicides

Bacillus Species

Paecilomyces Lilacinus

Other Microbial Nematicides Biochemical Nematicides

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Form



Liquid Dry

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Nematode Type



Root-knot Nematode

Cyst Nematode

Lesion Nematodes Other Nematodes

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Mode of Application



Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Fumigation Other Modes of Application

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Crop Type



Cereals & Grains

Maize/Corn

Wheat

Other Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses Other Crops

Nematicides Market Assessment - by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe (RoE) Middle East and Africa

