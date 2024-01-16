(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (“EUDA” and the“Company”) received a written notice from Nasdaq on January 9, 2024 indicating that the Company had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 consecutive business days (the“MVLS Requirement”) as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).
On January 16, 2024, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company's Market Value of Listed Securities has been $35 million or greater for ten consecutive business days from January 2 to January 16, 2024, and therefore the Company has regained compliance with the MVLS requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
