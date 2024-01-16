Automotive Cyber Security Market At 24.88% Growth - Value Trap Or Opportunity | Harman, Continental, Denso

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Cyber Security Market

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Study Forecast till 2030

- Craig FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the HTF, the global Automotive Cyber Security market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.88% from 2023 to 2030. The latest study released on the Global Automotive cyber security Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030.The Automotive cyber security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.Key Players in This Report Include: Harman (United States), Continental (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Escrypt GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Harman International (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Symantec Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Trillium Secure Inc. (Canada), Karamba Security (United States), Guard Knox Cyber Technologies Ltd. (Israel)According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Automotive cyber security market is valued at USD Million in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD Million by 2029, with a CAGR of 24.88% from 2023 to 2029.Get Customized Sample Now @Definition :Automotive cybersecurity refers to the measures and practices implemented to protect vehicles, their electronic systems, and associated networks from cyber threats and attacks. As modern vehicles increasingly rely on advanced technologies and interconnected systems, they become more susceptible to cybersecurity risks. The goal of automotive cybersecurity is to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of vehicles and their passengers by safeguarding the electronic control units (ECUs), in-vehicle networks, and communication interfaces from unauthorized access, manipulation, or malicious activities.Market Trends :With the proliferation of connected cars, there was a heightened focus on securing communication networks and data exchanges within vehicles. Protecting the integrity of data transmitted between vehicles and infrastructure, as well as preventing unauthorized access, became a top priority.Market Drivers :Modern vehicles are becoming more connected, featuring advanced infotainment systems, telematics, and communication capabilities.While this connectivity enhances user experience and provides valuable features, it also expands the attack surface for potential cyber threats.Market Opportunities :As the automotive supply chain becomes more global and interconnected, there is an opportunity to develop solutions that secure the supply chain against cyber threats. This includes ensuring the integrity of software and components from suppliers and manufacturers.Market Leaders & Development Strategies :On 15th September 2022, Microchip Technology Inc. unveiled the PIC32CM JH microcontroller. The microcontroller was introduced to offer manufacturers a unit work solution with parts that complied with functional safety and cybersecurity engineering standards. This is the first Arm Cortex-based microcontroller unit to work in the market to have a secure boot, Memory-Built-In Self-Test (MBIST), and support for AUTOSAR. The AUTOSAR open software architecture, compatible with the PIC32CM JH, enables providers to switch to lower-level hardware while keeping the original application code, facilitating the migration between various architectures.Check Special Discount Offer on Complete Report Now @The Global Automotive cyber security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below :Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Breakdown by Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System, Others) by Type (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security, Others) by Form (In-Vehicle Services, External Cloud Services, Others) by Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Others) by Component (Software based, Hardware based, Integration and Professional Service, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)Global Automotive cyber security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions :.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.).North America (United States, Mexico & Canada).South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.).Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.).Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Get Complete Scope of Work @Objectives of the Report :.-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Automotive cyber security market by value and volume..-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automotive cyber security.-To showcase the development of the Automotive cyber security market in different parts of the world..-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automotive cyber security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends..-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automotive cyber security.-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automotive cyber security market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Major highlights from Table of Contents :Automotive cyber security Market Study Coverage :.It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Automotive cyber security market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology..Automotive cyber security Market Executive Summary :.It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators..Automotive cyber security Market Production by Region Automotive cyber security Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors..Key Points Covered in Automotive cyber security Market Report :.Automotive cyber security Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers.Automotive cyber security Market Competition by Manufacturers.Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Automotive cyber security Market.Automotive cyber security Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030).Automotive cyber security Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030).Automotive cyber security Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security, Others}.Automotive cyber security Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Automotive cyber security Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing.Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Buy Automotive cyber security Market Latest Report Edition @Key questions answered :How feasible is Automotive cyber security market for long-term investment?What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automotive cyber security near future?What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automotive cyber security market growth?What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Author :HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.Contact Us :Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private LimitedPhone: +1 434 322 0091...Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Criag Francis

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd

+ + +1 434-322-0091

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn