Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Children - Picture Book Book GOGO And The Stay At Home Bug By Kathy Hill

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Kathy Golden for Readers' FavoriteGOGO and the Stay At Home Bug is written by Kathy Hill . It is a teaching book designed to help children understand the corona virus and what they need to do to help keep from getting it. With the various details and explanations in the book, it is for older children. At the same time, the material is handled in a wonderfully interesting way that these children will enjoy.Like so many children, during the time when everyone had to stay at home because of the virus, our young characters Gogo and Q are restless and unhappy about being isolated from their friends and school. They've been told the reason for this is a "bug" called corona. When the siblings are gathered together inside and trying to find out more about this bug, they suddenly find themselves in the presence of a wonderful and unexpected person who knows all about it.Their learning unfolds from there in what I consider one of the best and most engaging ways of teaching children about this virus. Gogo and Q are given the kind of encouragement that makes children want to learn, even when the subject being taught is a little tricky to understand. Moreover, the author makes clear the supportive relationship between Gogo and Q, thus showing children the importance of praising one another's ways of learning. I think GOGO and the Stay At Home Bug is a great teaching tool for parents who want an easy, yet truly informative way to help their children understand the corona virus. Thank you, Kathy Hill, for your story."You can learn more about Kathy Hill and "GOGO and The Stay At Home Bug" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

