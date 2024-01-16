2 Children Killed In Pakistan From Iran's Airspace Violation: Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 17 (IANS) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that two children were killed and three girls were injured in the country due to Iran's violation of Pakistan's airspace.

Pakistan strongly condemns the "unprovoked violation" of its airspace by Iran, the ministry said in a statement, adding that this violation of its sovereignty is "completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences", Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, said the statement.

It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran, it added.

Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry to convey Pakistan's strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of its sovereignty and that the "responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement said.

Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action, said the statement.

"Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence," the statement said.

Iranian media on Tuesday reported that Iran "obliterated two key strongholds" of a terror group in Pakistan through precision missile and drone strikes.

