Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO ) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, February 21, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, February 22, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO ) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; the Bakken, North Dakota; the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma; and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.
Marathon Oil's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of a multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit
