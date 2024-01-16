Record Year In 2023 Just The Beginning For Nexxt Spine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transformational year highlighted by record surgical volume, record growth, and publication of Level 1 clinical evidence

- Andy Elsbury, President of Nexxt SpineNOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nexxt Spine, LLC, a leader in the design and development of 3D printed, porous, titanium implants for the treatment of spinal disorders, announces a record-breaking year across all aspects of the company. The historic year was a result of a focus on product innovation, infrastructure growth, and commercial execution.2023 Highlights.Patients - solutions impacted a record number of patients in 2023!.Clinical Evidence – Level 1 clinical study evidence published establishing that NEXXT MATRIXX® 3D Printed interbody cages assist in early fusion at significantly higher rates with lower rates of subsidence when compared to PEEK cages. The clinical study supports proprietary features, including surface topography and pore design, of NEXXT MATRIXX 3D Printed interbody cages may play a primary role in facilitating osteointegration and fusion..Products – 10 products launched in 2023 featuring the Inertia® ConnexxTM Modular Pedicle Screw System and Anterior Cervical Solutions including the NEXXT MATRIXX Cervical Convexx TM system..People – 21 team members joined in 2023 including key additions to the senior leadership team, sales leadership team, operations team, and human resources team..Company – Named as Top Work Places 2023 Indy Star & Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing (2nd year in a row).“2023 was an outstanding year for Nexxt Spine, but we are just getting started. Our growth, including adding talent throughout the organization, sets the foundation for 2024 and beyond,” stated Andy Elsbury, President of Nexxt Spine.“The publication of Level 1 clinical evidence supporting NEXXT MATRIXX 3D Printed implants combined with years of outstanding patient outcomes has us really excited to expand our offering even further to impact more patients.”ABOUT NEXXT SPINE, LLCFounded in 2009, Nexxt Spine, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation headquartered in Noblesville, IN. Nexxt Spine manufactures their own product line therefore offering exceptional quality, American-made implants, hardware, and custom instrumentation for a range of spinal implant needs. For more information, visit .

