Galiher Derobertis & Waxman Elevates Alyssa Segawa, Allison Aoki To Partner

Trial lawyers Allison Aoki and Alyssa Segawa

With promotions of two veteran trial lawyers, Hawai'i-based law firm represents victims of mesothelioma, Maui fires, toxic exposure, and childhood sex abuse.

- Ilana WaxmanHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hawai'i-based personal injury firm Galiher DeRobertis & Waxman is proud to announce the elevation of veteran lawyers Alyssa Segawa and Allison Aoki to partner.The two promotions reflect the firm's position as a leading choice for Hawai'i residents seeking justice for injuries caused by the negligence or misconduct of others, including the devastating Lahaina wildfires. The firm is known for record verdicts and settlements on behalf of individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma from exposure to asbestos, as well as individuals who have been exposed to toxic chemicals like Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller.“Allison and Alyssa have each emerged as leaders within our firm and have been instrumental in the recoveries that we have achieved for our clients over the last several years,” said firm managing partner Ilana Waxman.Segawa's practice focuses on asbestos exposure, personal injury, product liability, Roundup, wildfire cases, and appellate litigation. A lifelong Hawai'i resident, she has a particular focus on helping victims of mesothelioma seek justice through the legal system. She is the former president of the Hawaii Association for Justice and serves on the organization's board of governors.Aoki, who was born and raised in Hawai'i, has a broad litigation practice that includes asbestos, birth injury, pesticide and asbestos exposure, premises liability, product liability, wildfire, and toxic tort litigation.About Galiher DeRobertis & WaxmanGaliher DeRobertis & Waxman was founded in 1978 to protect the rights of everyday Hawai'i residents. With offices in Honolulu and Maui, the firm's Hawai'i-based trial lawyers represent victims of the Lahaina fires and have successfully battled corporate giants on behalf of victims of asbestos exposure, sex abuse, birth defects and more. For more information, visit:

