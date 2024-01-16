Digital Marketing Veteran Lance Hollander Takes Helm As CEO At From The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From The Future, a leading full-funnel customer acquisition agency, proudly announces the appointment of Lance Hollander as its new Chief Executive Officer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From The Future , a leading full-funnel customer acquisition agency, proudly announces the appointment of Lance Hollander as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Driving Success with ExperienceLance Hollander is a recognized leader in the digital marketing industry, with a remarkably successful career spanning over two decades. Formerly the managing partner at Delphic Digital - a customer experience firm that achieved significant growth and recognition for its award-winning work - Hollander's is poised to lead From The Future into a new era of growth and innovation.Exciting Partnership with Managing Partners"It's particularly exciting to work alongside the two managing partners, David Herscott and Neil Bar-or. I've had the privilege of knowing them both for over 20 years and successfully worked with each of them at prior agencies. Their leadership and our shared vision will set the stage for what I hope is an incredible journey ahead at FTF," remarked Hollander.Strategic Vision for GrowthAs the former Managing Partner at Delphic Digital, Hollander played a pivotal role in the agency's success, culminating in its acquisition by Hero Digital. Now, as CEO of From The Future, he is set to leverage his unique experience, alongside the agency's strengths in end-to-end digital marketing and customer experience. Hollander's strategic vision aims to harness the agency's position as a results-driven partner for clients seeking ROI positive customer acquisition and overall direct-to-consumer growth.Client-Centric ApproachFrom The Future's philosophy revolves around being the right size: big enough to handle large-scale acquisition campaigns yet nimble enough to intimately know and understand each client. Hollander's commitment to maintaining this client-centric approach aligns seamlessly with the agency's core values. Clients can expect not just a CEO but a partner who understands their unique needs and is dedicated to their success.About From The FutureFrom The Future is a full-funnel customer acquisition agency that delivers tangible results, not vanity metrics. With a commitment to end-to-end solutions, personalized attention, and a proprietary Full-Funnel Network, the agency stands at the forefront of the digital marketing landscape.For media inquiries, please contact:Shelby Allen...Clipping Quotes:"Lance Hollander's appointment as CEO underscores our plans innovation and growth,” said David Herscott, managing partner at From The Future.Neil Bar-or, also managing partner at From The Future, added, "We believe that Lance's expertise will further add to the innovative spirit and client-focused approach that defines From The Future. We're thrilled he's joining us and are strapping in for the journey ahead under his leadership."Lance Hollander expressed his excitement about joining From The Future, stating, "I am honored to lead such a dynamic and innovative team. From The Future's proven approach to customer acquisition sets it apart, and I look forward to driving growth and success for our clients."

Neil Bar-or

From The Future

email us here