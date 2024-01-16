Kellanova Sets Date For 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K ) plans to issue its 2023 fourth quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EST on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The following documents will be available on the Company website

at 8:00 am EST: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, prior periods' results recast for discontinued operations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellanova executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellanova will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer.

A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024



Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EST



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EST on Thursday, February 8 at .



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at .

Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast

Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EST, Thursday, February 8, and for at least

90 days thereafter at .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EST on Friday, February 9 at .

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit for more information.



