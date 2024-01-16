Koi Computers Integrating Systems Harnessing The Power Of 5Th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors For HPC And AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers is now integrating the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors (code-named Emerald Rapids) into a wide range of systems for data centers, AI, Deep Learning and HPC applications across all industries. As a leading provider of turnkey solutions, Koi Computers is positioned to help customers capture the full advantage of the latest generation Intel Xeon processors.

The 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which are built on a shared architectural platform as the 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors, offer improved performance and performance per watt, TCO enhancements, and silicon-based security capabilities. The larger last-level cache and faster memory provide high levels of precision while speeding up workloads.



With Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512), a built-in accelerator with ultra-wide 512-bit vector operations capabilities, this is especially suited for demanding computational tasks in HPC. With built-in Intel AI engines, the Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) is a built-in accelerator that significantly improves DL training and inference.



Koi Computers' systems, supporting the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, will include support for DDR5 boosting memory speeds up to 5,600 MT/s and PCI-e 5.0 doubling the I/O bandwidth from PCI-e 4.0. For more information on Koi Computers' systems supporting the 5th

Gen Intel Xeon processors, please visit:

Koi Computers' HPC Accelerate Lab works with qualified federal government, science, research, and business customers to benchmark their applications in order to find the best configuration that suits their workload while considering how the power usage will affect the overall cost of operations. Visit and sign up today.



About Koi Computers

Koi Computers, headquartered in greater Chicago, has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA 2GIT, NASA SEWP V, GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. Since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high-performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected]

or visit .

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

