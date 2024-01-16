Aster Insights, ORIEN To Present Abstract On Young Onset Colorectal Cancer At ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Research investigates age and sex-based differences in the metabolic and immune profiles of patients with colorectal cancer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Insights , the leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery, today

announced the company and members of the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN) will be presenting at the

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium , which will be held January 18-20, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

ORIEN researchers from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will present an abstract titled, "Sex-based differences in the transcriptomic metabolic profiling in young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC) " during the annual symposium. Aster Insights and ten ORIEN®

member institutions contributed to the research, which examines the differences in metabolic profiles between male and female patients with young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC), compared with male and female patients with average onset colorectal cancer (AOCRC). The research builds upon previous studies investigating the increased incidence of YOCRC and differences in the transcriptional metabolic and immune profiles of patients based on their age and sex, respectively. The abstract utilized patient data from Aster Avatar, the best-in-class, deepest multimodal dataset for discovery research in oncology.

"This research represents a years-long, collaborative effort across Aster Insights and ORIEN to better understand the unique biological differences in patients with young onset colorectal cancer, so that we can develop more effective, personalized treatments," said Dr. Sarbajit Mukherjee, gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the primary investigator of the study. "By combining our research efforts and analyzing a rich, multimodal dataset, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of YOCRC patients and help expedite critical discovery."

Poster presentation schedule details:

Deepak Vadehra, DO

Sex-based differences in the transcriptomic metabolic profiling in young onset colorectal cancer (YOCRC)

(Abstract 155 )

Presentation date & time: January 20, 6:30 – 9:30 am

