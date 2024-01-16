A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the board of directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS )
declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.
The dividend is payable on Thursday, February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2024.
A. O. Smith Announces Quarterly Dividend
About A. O. Smith
Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS ), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit .
