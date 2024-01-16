LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Sjogren's syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Sjogren's syndrome

across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of Sjogren's syndrome

in the 7MM was reported as 3.2 million in 2022.



Globally, leading Sjogren's syndrome

companies such as Horizon Therapeutics (Amgen), Dompe Farmaceutici, Sylentis, MorphoSys, Resolve Therapeutics, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Servier, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson , and others are developing novel Sjogren's syndrome drugs that can be available in the Sjogren's syndrome market in the coming years.

The promising Sjogren's syndrome

therapies in the pipeline include Dazodalibep (VIB4920), OXERVATE (cenegermin), Tivanisiran (SYL1001), VAY736, RSLV-132, Lusvertikimab (formerly OSE-127), CFZ533, Nipocalimab , and others. In November 2023, Amgen announced new data from its Phase II study evaluating dazodalibep, an investigational medicine, for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome. As per the results, patients who transitioned from placebo todazodalibep experienced an improvement in their diseaseactivity from Day 169 (4 reduction in total ESSDAI score) to Day 365 (6 reduction). Dazodalibep was generally safe and well tolerated.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major Sjogren's syndrome

market share @ Sjogren's Syndrome Market Report

Sjogren's Syndrome Overview

Sjogren's syndrome is an autoimmune condition marked by the infiltration of lymphocytes into exocrine glands, leading to dysfunction, particularly in the salivary and lacrimal glands. It is divided into primary and secondary types. The exact cause of the disease remains unclear, with current understanding suggesting a complex interplay of genetic defects, immune mechanisms, and viral infections. Diagnostic tools for primary Sjogren's syndrome encompass various serological, molecular, and histological biomarkers, such as autoantibodies, salivary gland features, histologic lesions, and laboratory abnormalities. Despite these, there is no singular clinical, laboratory, pathological, or radiological characteristic deemed a definitive gold standard for diagnosis or classification. Presently, labial salivary gland biopsy followed by histopathological evaluation is a commonly employed diagnostic method.

Sjogren's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Sjogren's syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Sjogren's syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Sjogren's syndrome market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome

Type-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome

Gender-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome



Severity-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome Based on ESSDAI Score

Antibody-specific Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome

Treated Cases of Sjogren's Syndrome



Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment Market



Currently, the therapeutic market for Sjogren's syndrome in the United States is predominantly influenced by local treatments, systemic approaches, and biological interventions. Local therapies encompass various options such as pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, among others. Systemic therapy relies on corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, and immunosuppressants. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) like Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid are commonly employed. Rituximab holds significant prominence in biological therapy within the US market, complemented by the widespread use of TNF-alpha inhibitors, BAFF, and other emerging developments.

Typically, local therapy involves addressing sicca symptoms, with a focus on treating dry eyes. The primary approach to managing dry eyes is tear substitution therapy, which includes the use of high-viscosity eye drops and gels. This treatment is often complemented by oral mucolytic agents to dissolve mucus. For individuals experiencing severe or resistant keratoconjunctivitis sicca associated with Sjogren's syndrome, a brief course of topical anti-inflammatory agents such as cyclosporine may be necessary. In cases that do not respond well to standard treatments, alternatives like autologous serum eye drops and temporary punctal occlusion have been employed.

Medications with a widespread impact, known as secretagogues, such as pilocarpine and cevimeline , have received approval from the FDA for managing dry eyes and mouth in individuals with Sjogren's syndrome. Both these drugs function as muscarinic receptor agonists, leading to a temporary rise in salivary and lacrimal gland secretions in patients with some remaining functional glandular tissue. Noteworthy side effects associated with these medications encompass sweating, flushing, a compelling urge to urinate, and gastrointestinal discomfort, potentially constraining their clinical use.

To know more about Sjogren's syndrome treatment guidelines, visit @ Sjogren's Syndrome Management



Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



Dazodalibep (VIB4920): Horizon Therapeutics (Amgen)

OXERVATE (cenegermin): Dompe Farmaceutici

Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis

VAY736: Novartis/MorphoSys

RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics

Lusvertikimab (formerly OSE-127): OSE Immunotherapeutics/Servier

CFZ533: Novartis Nipocalimab: Johnson & Johnson

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Sjogren's syndrome @ Drugs for

Sjogren's Syndrome Treatment



Sjogren's Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of Sjogren's syndrome are expected to change in the coming years. Considerable advances have been made in the past few years in the classification and treatment of Sjogren's syndrome . These progressions include enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms through advances in genetics , alongside ongoing exploration of the roles played by epigenetic and environmental factors .

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Sjogren's syndrome

market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Sjogren's syndrome

market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the Sjogren's syndrome market. Sjogren's syndrome is frequently underdiagnosed , primarily due to physicians not recognizing the manifold features of this systemic condition; thus, there is an ongoing necessity for robust studies that address key aspects of Sjogren's syndrome diagnosis, facing the challenge of demonstrating efficacy for the three symptom complexes- sicca, fatigue, and extra glandular manifestations .

Moreover, Sjogren's syndrome

treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Sjogren's syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Sjogren's syndrome market growth.