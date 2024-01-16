Ashland Sets Date For Fiscal 2024 First-Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:



Guillermo Novo, chair, and chief executive officer

Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer

William Whitaker, vice president finance and director, investor relations and Seth Mrozek, director, portfolio strategy

To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland and ashland/ESG to learn more.

TM Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: