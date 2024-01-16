Powered By Plants Launches Hemp Infused Vodka Zero, Tequila Zero, & Hibiscus Elixir For Dry January & Mocktails.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Here to ruin your relationship with alcohol

Powered By Plants releases it's Newest Non Alcoholic, Hemp-Infused Spirits, boasting Zero Calories, Zero Sugars, and Zero Alcohol. As featured in Texas Monthly,

- Powered By PlantsSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas-based beverage innovator Powered By Plants is making a timely and another groundbreaking entry into the non-alcoholic drink market with its latest offerings: Vodka Zero, Tequila Zero, and Hibiscus Elixir. Each of these beverages, boasting zero calories, zero sugars, and zero alcohol, is set to enhance the mocktail experience with its formulated hemp infusion, especially for those participating in Dry January. Featured in Texas Monthly for their creative approach to beverages, Powered By Plants, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Brian Conaway, is charting a new course in the realm of health-conscious drinking.A New Chapter in Beverage InnovationThe launch of Vodka Zero, Tequila Zero, and Hibiscus Elixir represents a major leap in non-alcoholic beverage options. Each drink is infused with live resin hemp, utilizing cutting-edge water-soluble technology for rapid and effective delivery. This technique ensures that the calming and relaxing benefits of hemp are experienced quickly and pleasantly. "Switching from alcohol has never been easier," says Brian Conaway, CEO of Powered By Plants. "We're here to ruin your relationship with alcohol by offering a healthier, more enjoyable alternative that aligns with a wellness-focused lifestyle."Vodka Zero: A New Take on a ClassicVodka Zero reimagines the traditional vodka experience with hemp twist. This non-alcoholic version offers the familiar taste of vodka without the unwanted side effects of alcohol, calories, or sugar.Tequila Zero: Bold Flavor, Zero AlcoholTequila Zero captures the essence of classic tequila while being completely alcohol-free. Infused with hemp, it offers a unique, calming experience, perfect for tequila lovers who are mindful of their health.Hibiscus Elixir: Floral, Refreshing, and RelaxingThe Hibiscus Elixir is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar beverage that blends the delicate taste of hibiscus with the relaxing properties of hemp. It's a perfect choice for anyone seeking a refreshing and calming drink.Availability and Launch EventsVodka Zero, Tequila Zero, and Hibiscus Elixir are available online and in selected partner locations across Texas in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Powered By Plants will also hosting a series of tasting events to celebrate their newest rollout, offering a firsthand experience of these refined and breakthrough beverages.About Powered By PlantsBased in Texas with current distribution in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, Powered By Plants is at the forefront of the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Featured in Texas Monthly, the company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and health, continually offering exceptional, health-focused beverage options.For more information about Vodka Zero, Tequila Zero, Hibiscus Elixir, or Powered By Plants, please visit shoppoweredbyplants or email ...

