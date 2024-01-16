               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jewett-Cameron Announces 1St Quarter Financial Results


1/16/2024 4:46:53 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF ) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $9.8 million compared to sales of $12.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($789,224) compared to a loss of ($6,798) in the year ago period. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement and other items, net income for the current quarter was $1,291,541, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of ($73,760), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We are continuing to work through the effects of the pandemic and the high rate of inflation that has caused price disruptions and negatively affected consumer buying," said CEO Chad Summers. "The pet segment continues to lag, but sales of our fencing products are meeting expectations. We officially launched our new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products in the 4th quarter and sales are growing. With the exception of pet products, we are approaching the desired inventory levels for most of our primary products as we sharpen our focus on our operational strengths and core product lines."

As of November 30, 2023, the Company's cash position was $3.5 million, and there was no borrowing against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the available line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-GateTM, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime PostTM for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring GardnerTM, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.
Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at .

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.
These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.
Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


November 30,

2023


August 31,

2023





ASSETS






Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,558,168

$

83,696


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)

3,365,430

5,634,924


Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)

17,513,417

18,339,048


Prepaid expenses

613,358

630,788







Total current assets

25,050,373

24,688,456






Property, plant and equipment, net


4,545,687

4,655,427






Intangible assets, net


112,847

134,845






Deferred tax assets


229,062

319,875






Total assets

$

29,937,969

$

29,798,603






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$

2,802,837

$

2,181,194


Bank indebtedness

-

1,259,259


Income taxes payable

349,745

147,629


Accrued liabilities

1,396,519

2,113,194






Total liabilities


4,549,101

5,701,276






Stockholders' equity







Capital stock


Authorized



21,567,564 common shares, no par value



10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value


Issued



3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2023 – 3,498,899)

825,468

825,468


Additional paid-in capital

765,055

765,055


Retained earnings

23,798,345

22,506,804







Total stockholders' equity

25,388,868

24,097,327







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,937,969

$

29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2023


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022







SALES

$

9,805,841

$

12,577,500






COST
OF SALES


7,849,760

9,717,800






GROSS PROFIT


1,956,081

2,859,700






OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling, general and administrative expenses

948,481

826,807


Depreciation and amortization

97,903

111,536


Wages and employee benefits

1,698,920

1,928,155








2,745,305

2,866,498






Loss from operations

(789,224)

(6,798)






OTHER ITEMS






Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

89,655

-

Other income

2,450,000

-

Interest expense

(6,855)

(86,552)






Total other items

2,532,800

(86,552)






Income (loss) before income taxes

1,743,576

(93,350)






Income tax (expense) recovery

(452,035)

19,590






Net income (loss)

$

1,291,541

$

(73,760)






Basic income (loss) per common share

$

0.37

$

(0.02)






Diluted income (loss) per common share

$

0.37

$

(0.02)






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

3,498,899

3,496,202


Diluted

3,498,899

3,496,202

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2023


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022







CASH
FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$

1,291,541

$

(73,760)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:





Depreciation and amortization

97,903

111,536


Stock-based compensation expense

-

23,303


Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(89,655)



Write-down of intangible assets

21,790



Deferred income taxes

90,813

(20,002)






Changes in non-cash working capital items:





Decrease in accounts receivable

2,269,494

1,954,249


Decrease (increase) in inventory

825,631

(1,370,146)


Decrease in prepaid expenses

17,430

488,461


Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-

412


(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(95,032)

(419,811)


Increase in income taxes payable

202,116

-






Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

4,632,031

694,242






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

101,700

-


Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-

(36,223)






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

101,700

(36,223)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







(Repayment of) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(1,259,259)

600,000






Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(1,259,259)

600,000






Net increase in cash


3,474,472

1,258,019






Cash, beginning of period


83,696

484,463






Cash, end of period

$

3,558,168

$

1,742,482

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

