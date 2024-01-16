Glo Fiber Launches Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet In Rockingham County, VA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN ),

announced that future-proof, 100% fiber optic broadband service is now available to several initial neighborhoods in Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Grottoes and Elkton in Rockingham County. Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2024. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and can check availability or sign up for service at . Once complete, over 8,000 homes and businesses in the County will have access to Glo Fiber's high-speed internet service.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) with service already available to more than 11,000 homes and businesses in the City of Harrisonburg. The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

"Harrisonburg, Virginia was the first market we launched Glo Fiber almost five years ago," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Since then, as our footprint has grown across the Mid-Atlantic, we have continued to work and expand our services to the rest of Rockingham County. We have already seen an overwhelmingly positive response to our service in each of these towns and we are excited to grow that relationship further."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service

To learn more about

Glo Fiber, please visit



or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

