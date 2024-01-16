(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMF Regulated Information

Montrouge, France, January 16, 2024

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:



222,988 DBV Technologies shares, € 150,264.71.

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:



41,159 DBV Technologies shares, € 432,367.25.

Over the period from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, the following transactions were executed:



1,355 buy transactions, 998 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:



376,978 shares and € 911,734.76 on purchases, 303,962 shares and € 744,017.58 on sales.

