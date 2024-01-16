Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Dividends

The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2023, totaling $2.15 per share, are classified as $2.15 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 dividends:

2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105