Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Dividends


1/16/2024 4:46:43 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) (“Park” or the“Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2023 cash distributions on its Common Stock.

The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2023, totaling $2.15 per share, are classified as $2.15 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 dividends:

2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105

Record Date Payable
Date 		Dividend per
Share 		Total ordinary
dividends (box 1a) 		Total capital gain
distr. (box 2a) 		Section199A
dividends (box 5)
March 31, 2023 April 17,
2023 		$0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00
June 30, 2023 July 17,
2023 		$0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00
September 29, 2023 October 16,
2023 		$0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00
December 29, 2023 January 16,
2024 		$0.77 $0.00 $0.77 $0.00
December 29, 2023 January 16,
2024 		$0.93 $0.00 $0.93 $0.00
Totals $ 2.15 $ 0.00 $ 2.15 $ 0.00

About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
...

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at


