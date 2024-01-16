Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) (“Park” or the“Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2023 cash distributions on its Common Stock.
The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.
For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2023, totaling $2.15 per share, are classified as $2.15 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.
The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 dividends:
2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105
| Record Date
| Payable
Date
| Dividend per
Share
| Total ordinary
dividends (box 1a)
| Total capital gain
distr. (box 2a)
| Section199A
dividends (box 5)
| March 31, 2023
| April 17,
2023
| $0.15
| $0.00
| $0.15
| $0.00
| June 30, 2023
| July 17,
2023
| $0.15
| $0.00
| $0.15
| $0.00
| September 29, 2023
| October 16,
2023
| $0.15
| $0.00
| $0.15
| $0.00
| December 29, 2023
| January 16,
2024
| $0.77
| $0.00
| $0.77
| $0.00
| December 29, 2023
| January 16,
2024
| $0.93
| $0.00
| $0.93
| $0.00
| Totals
|
| $ 2.15
| $ 0.00
| $ 2.15
| $ 0.00
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.
For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
...
For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107729478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.