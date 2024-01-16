Team Kat & Mouse Welcomes Joel Eaton To Elevate Non-Profit Fundraising Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to bolster its expertise and service offerings, Team Kat & Mouse is excited to announce the addition of Joel Eaton to its collective of industry professionals. Eaton, a seasoned Creative Director and Marketer with a heart for non-profit work, will extend his wealth of experience to Team Kat & Mouse's client partners starting in January 2024.



Known for its concentrated efforts in non-profit fundraising through tactics, training, and tools, Team Kat & Mouse anticipates that Joel's incorporation will significantly expand its service capabilities. The consulting firm is committed to customizing engagements to align with the distinct needs of its clients, and Joel's skill set will now be instrumental in crafting impactful visual identities, including:



●Annual/Impact Reports

●Campaign Materials

●Major Donor Proposals

●Brochures

●Comprehensive Branding, including Logos and Brand Standards

●Print Advertising

●Web Design

●And a wide array of additional creative services



"The team is excited to welcome Joel Eaton into the collective. His expertise broadens the service spectrum for client partners to allow them time to focus on their mission and support the communities they serve ,” states Sharon Kitroser, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Team Kat & Mouse.“His role will expand on the company's promise to deliver unmatched support and innovative solutions for achieving superior Fundraising outcomes."



At its core, Team Kat & Mouse distinguishes itself in the non-profit sector by focusing on fundamental components for fundraising success, delving into tactics necessary for budget achievement, comprehensive training to enhance team proficiency, and providing the tools to establish a course toward fundraising achievements. Team Kat & Mouse also offer grant research and writing. The organization's continued promise to aid non-profits in skill acquisition and strategic fundraising has led to meaningful partnerships with a lasting difference.



For more information about Team Kat & Mouse, please visit .



About Team Kat & Mouse



Team Kat & Mouse, established amidst the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a consultancy at the forefront of non-profit fundraising innovation. At its helm are Sharon Kitroser and Amy Mauser, whose diverse experiences coalesce to provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower and advance non-profit organizations.



With a storied 25-year career in media sales and management, Sharon Kitroser has honed her expertise selling the intangible through radio advertising. Her transition from leading high-achieving sales teams to the non-profit sector has allowed her to apply her acumen in leadership training and partnership development to a broader mission of social impact. Kitroser's dedication to non-profit success is not just about meeting financial targets; it's about instilling a culture of collaboration and strategic innovation that sustains organizations long-term.



Likewise, Amy Mauser brings a rich tapestry of experiences from her legal career to her leadership in fundraising within various non-profits. Her legal acumen lends a technical edge to her fundraising approach, complemented by an innate ability to connect with philanthropists on a human level. Mauser's strategic thinking and data-driven insights are integral to the Team Kat & Mouse ethos, ensuring that each fundraising program is not just effective but also empathetic and aligned with the organization's values.



Together, Kitroser, Mauser, and Grant Director, Ben Chambers have crafted Team Kat & Mouse's philosophy: that effective fundraising is not a one-time effort but a continuous journey of learning, adapting, and growing. The firm's services are not cookie-cutter solutions; they are customized strategies that address the unique challenges and leverage the unique opportunities of each client.

