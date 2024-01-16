Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Announces Carolyn Frank As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Frank as chief human resource officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Frank will lead the company's human capital strategy and further build people and organizational capabilities, including recruitment and retention, performance management, employee engagement, culture transformation, diversity and inclusion, and organizational design.

Carolyn Frank, Chief Human Resources Officer, UTI, Inc.

"Carolyn brings to UTI, Inc. an impressive record of fostering organizational culture during periods of change and growth. She is an excellent choice to help lead UTI's efforts to bolster team depth from within, while also injecting new talents and expertise that will enable growth, stability, and scale," said Jerome Grant, chief executive officer of UTI, Inc. "A service-minded leader, Carolyn approaches her work through a strategic and collaborative lens, but also with passion, purpose and inclusivity."

Frank brings more than 20 years of experience in building and managing human resource organizations across industries. Prior to UTI, Inc., Frank held executive leadership positions at Finance of America and Guild Mortgage Company. Over the course of her career, Frank has advocated for women in the workforce, led company-wide community service initiatives, including the development of a company foundation, and delivered programs that build DEI culture.

"UTI's corporate leaders are passionate about growing and diversifying the learning platforms for both their students and customers. I am excited to join this inspired leadership team in the journey of building capabilities of talent for today and in the future," said Frank.

Frank holds a Master of Arts in Human Resource Management from National University and a Bachelor of Arts in Speech-Communications from Baldwin Wallace University. She was honored as one of the Top 100 Women in Business by the National Women's Conference in 2022, and HR Executive of the Year by the San Diego HR Forum in 2018.

