OPW Retail Fueling Introduces Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 16, 2024

16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OPW Retail Fueling , part of

Dover

(NYSE: DOV ) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, today announced the availability of the newest member of its E-Series Fiberglass Containment Sump family, the Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump . The new sump features all of the premium quality, fast delivery lead times and extraordinary value of the original DSE model but is now enhanced with factory-tested and assembled components.

"While utilizing the built-in quality of the original DSE Dispenser Sump, this pre-plumbed model has been designed for use by fuel-site operators looking to save time, reduce installation variability and reduce installation costs," said Ed Kammerer, Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy for OPW Retail Fueling. "Outfitted with factory-assembled and tested components, the Pre-Plumbed DSE builds on the standard-setting tradition of the OPW E-Series portfolio by offering superior design, materials and affordability."

The factory-tested and assembled parts that set the Pre-Plumbed DSE sump apart include:



Pre-installed stabilizer bars;

10 Plus Emergency Shut-Off Valves with SmartGuardTM design that helps contain shear-groove leaks;

Standard DSE Fiberglass Dispenser Sump base with consistent and smooth walls that help prevent leaks and other maintenance issues;

Available for use with OPW DPC swedge-on coupling or OPW SBC bolt-on coupling;

Dual-sided Rigid (REF) or Hybrid (HEF) Entry Fittings;

Flex connectors or NPT rigid-riser pipe nipples with pre-installed tees and elbows;

FlexWorks secondary test kits and test jumpers for testing the interstitial space in double-wall pipe and couplings; and The fiberglass sump and all components are UL/ULc listed as a factory assembled product.

These pre-plumbed sumps can be ordered and configured for a specific site or piping layout. The one part number makes it easy to order and results in fewer loose parts to keep track of on a job site.

For more information on OPW Retail Fueling products, please visit opwglobal/opw-retail-fueling .

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and below ground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean energy, fluid-handling and car wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Defining What's Next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

OPW Retail Fueling Contact:

Ed Kammerer

(513) 870-3131

[email protected]



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

