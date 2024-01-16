Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI ) ("Group 1" or the "Company"),
an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 199 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, before the market opens.
Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president and chief executive officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at .
A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at .
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
1057644
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 7, 2024, by dialing:
|
Domestic:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Code:
|
5094882
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 199 automotive dealerships, 267 franchises, and 41 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles.
Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , , and .
Investor contacts:
Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223
[email protected]
