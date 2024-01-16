(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FIRST PFL

PPV

SUPER FIGHT

TO

FEATURE PFL

CHAMPIONS

VS

BELLATOR

CHAMPIONS

UNPRECEDENTED

MEGA

EVENT ON FEBRUARY 24, LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV AND DAZN

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Riyadh Season has revealed that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will host an unprecedented pay- per-view mega event – PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions – from the state-of the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24.

This unprecedented Champions vs Champions fight card features four co-main fights of current

PFL Champions vs current Bellator

Champions.

In

addition,

the

card

features two

compelling

match-ups of

previous PFL title challenges vs previous Bellator title challengers.

Photo provided by Professional Fighters League

Continue Reading

The first-ever

PFL PPV Super Fight event will feature seven matchups between current and former champions, as well as title challengers from PFL and Bellator, and will be available on ESPN+

PPV

and DAZN

beginning

at

3

pm

ET.

In

addition,

three major

showcase bouts

will

take place during the preliminary card airing in the U.S. on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ in the U.S. beginning at 12 pm ET.



In today's landscape of fight games, fans want to see the best fights potted against the best. With PFL's

acquisition

of

Bellator, fight

fans

are going to receive that

on Feb.

24 when two

MMA giants descend on Saudi Arabia to see who comes out on top. Newly designed Super Fight Championship belts and the future of

PFL and Bellator highlight this spectacle of three-round super fights where elbows are legal and the winner-takes-all.



In the main event, heavyweights collide when

PFL's Renan Ferreira (12-3), fresh off his emphatic second round TKO victory during the 2023 PFL

Championship meets

the

first

athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight

divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader

(31-7).



Newly crowned

PFL

Light Heavyweight kingpin Impa Kasanganay (15-3) returns to

185- pounds for the first time since joining PFL

when

he

challenges

the

man

many

fans

consider to

be

the

best middleweight on the planet, undefeated Johnny Eblen (14-0).



Two-time PFL champion Magomed Magomedkerimov (34-6), who is currently in the midst of a six-fight unbeaten streak puts his current run of success on the line against Bellator welterweight titlist Jason Jackson (17-4), the proud Jamaican recently put an end to the longest winning streak in MMA (27) when he won the title from Yaroslav Amosov.

At featherweight, the pride of Peru,

Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) returns to action fresh off his 2023 PFL Championship victory to take on one of Bellator's

most

successful

fighter

of

all- time, Brazil's Patricio Pitbull (35-7), the current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion.

In addition to the four bouts featuring current

PFL and Bellator champions, former heavyweight

champ

Bruno

Cappelozza (15-6) welcomes former Bellator

Light

Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) to the 265-pound limit when they clash on Feb. 24. A pair of heavy-handed former No. 1 contenders are also set to square off at 205-pounds when Brazil's Thiago Santos (22-11) goes up against former Olympian Yoel Romero (15-7).

Rounding

out

the PPV

portion of

the

spectacle will

see the always

exciting

Clay Collard

(24- 11) challenge former Bellator Featherweight Champion

AJ McKee (21-1) in a special lightweight showdown of striking specialists.

During the Champions vs. Champions preliminary card, top featherweight contender from PFL Gabriel

Braga (12-1) and top featherweight contender from Bellator Aaron Pico (12-4) will square off, while Biaggio Ali Walsh , grandson of the iconic boxer Muhammad Ali, makes his pro debut at 155-pounds. Champions vs. Champions also will mark the return to the

PFL

SmartCage for

Claressa

Shields ,

the

world's

greatest women's

boxer,

rounding out a great collection of talent in MMA and combat sports.

HE Turki

Alalshikh,

Chairman

of

the

General Entertainment

Authority

(GEA), said:

"Riyadh Season is putting on some of the biggest fight events around and the PFL Champions

vs

Bellator

Champions certainly

belongs

in

that

category.

We

are

delighted

to

be the host

for

this

first

of

its

kind event,

which will

see some of

the most

exciting matchups

and break new ground in the world of combat sports."

PFL CEO Peter Murray said: "The Middle East is the fight capital of the world, and the Professional Fighters League is proud to bring the world's best combat sports stars to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season to host the first-ever

PFL PPV Super Fight mega-global event. PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions is game changing for fighters and fans. I would like to thank HE Turki Alalshikh, the GEA and SRJ for this incredible opportunity to grow the sport of MMA in the The Kingdom and around the world."

Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports

Investments,

said:

"Knowing

that the passion for combat

sports runs

deep

across Saudi

Arabia and

the wider

MENA

region,

we're thrilled to bring Champions vs Champions to Riyadh next month, for what promises to be an unforgettable night of fight action. Champions vs Champions will be a truly global sporting spectacle, watched by millions of fans around the world, and played out in front of one of combat sports' biggest yet still fastest growing international audiences. For us as SRJ Sports Investments, backing

the growth of

game-changing

brands like PFL is center to our ambitions of unlocking global opportunities through sports that have strong regional relevance here in the MENA-region,

contributing

to

the

wider

sports

economy

and

inspiring the next generation of Saudis."

Shay

Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: "We are delighted to once again partner with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Season for the PFL Champions vs Champions event. The PFL is

one of the

most

exciting and innovative sports

brands

around. This,

coupled with HE Turki Alalshikh's vision, will make 24 February a night to remember. Fight sports fans across the world will soon be able to tune in for a truly exceptional run of shows live from Riyadh on DAZN, including this PFL Mega event".

PPV

Card

-

ESPN+

PPV and DAZN -

3 pm

ET

Heavyweight

Champion

vs.

Champion

Bout: Renan

Ferreira

(PFL World

Champ)

vs.

Ryan Bader (Bellator Champ)

Middleweight

Champion

vs.

Champion Bout:

Impa

Kasanganay

(PFL

Light

Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)

Welterweight

Champion vs.

Champion

Bout:

Magomed

Magomedkerimov

(PFL World

Champ)

vs.

Jason

Jackson (Bellator

Champ)

Featherweight

Champion vs.

Champion Bout:

Jesus

Pinedo

(PFL World Champ) vs.

Patricio

Pitbull (Bellator Champ)

Heavyweight Showcase Bout:

Bruno

Cappelozza

(former

PFL

World

Champ)

vs.

Vadim Nemkov

(former

Bellator

Champ)

Light

Heavyweight

Showcase Bout:

Thiago

Santos (PFL

title

contender) vs.

Yoel

Romero (Bellator

title

contender)

Lightweight Showcase Bout:

Clay

Collard (PFL

title

contender)

vs.

AJ

McKee (former

Bellator

Champ)

Early

Card

-

ESPNEWS and

ESPN+ (US) - 12 pm ET

Featherweight

Showcase

Bout:

Gabriel

Braga (PFL

title

contender)

vs.

Aaron Pico (Bellator

title

contender)

Lightweight

Showcase Bout:

Biaggio

Ali

Walsh

(Pro

Debut) vs.

Chris

Morris (Pro

Debut)

Lightweight Showcase Bout:

Claressa

Shields vs.

Kelsey

DeSantis

Featherweight Showcase Bout: Abdullah

Al-Qahtani

vs. Edukondal Rao

Amateur Flyweight Bout:

Malik

Basahel vs.

Vinicius

Pereira

As part of the historic investment agreement announced last year, Professional Fighters League and SRJ Sports Investments ("SRJ") will host multiple PFL PPV Super Fight Division mega-global events in Saudi Arabia each year.

Riyadh Season attracts people from all over the world to experience a wide range of international martial arts and boxing events. It also offers various entertainment options and

international

experiences.

During

the

winter

months, visitors

can

enjoy

thousands

of concerts, exhibitions, and other events in Riyadh. This unique entertainment includes participation from celebrities and well-known brands. To book tickets for events and experiences in the region, you can use the WeBook application through this link: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">onelink/wbkap

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of

PFL and Bellator

boasts 30%

of

its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of

their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of

MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL

SmartCage,

powering fight

analytics,

real-time betting,

AI

scoring, and

a

next-generation viewing

experience.

PFL

is

primetime on

ESPN/ESPN+

in

the

U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT RIYADH SEASON

Saudi

Arabia's

capital

embraces one

of

the world's

biggest

entertainment

events

every

year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. For more information, please contact Riyadh Season Media Center via email: [email protected].

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is

a global powerhouse in MMA

and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight

franchises, offering

year-round content:

PFL League Season,

PFL

PPV

Super

Fights,

PFL

Challenger

Series, PFL

International

Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA,

MLB,

NHL, and MLS

team owners. MMA

is

the growth sports

business

of

this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT

SRJ SPORTS

INVESTMENTS

SRJ (/Surge/) Sports Investments is a leading sports investor, wholly owned by PIF, and established to

develop a

world-class

sports

sector in

Saudi

Arabia and

beyond.

SRJ

Sports Investments focuses on driving sustainable investment across technology, media, programming, IP rights, and commercialization of venues – serving the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)