(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FIRST PFL
PPV
SUPER FIGHT
TO
FEATURE PFL
CHAMPIONS
VS
BELLATOR
CHAMPIONS
UNPRECEDENTED
MEGA
EVENT ON FEBRUARY 24, LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV AND DAZN
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Riyadh Season has revealed that the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will host an unprecedented pay- per-view mega event – PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions – from the state-of the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24.
This unprecedented Champions vs Champions fight card features four co-main fights of current
PFL Champions vs current Bellator
Champions.
In
addition,
the
card
features two
compelling
match-ups of
previous PFL title challenges vs previous Bellator title challengers.
The first-ever
PFL PPV Super Fight event will feature seven matchups between current and former champions, as well as title challengers from PFL and Bellator, and will be available on ESPN+
PPV
and DAZN
beginning
at
3
pm
ET.
In
addition,
three major
showcase bouts
will
take place during the preliminary card airing in the U.S. on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ in the U.S. beginning at 12 pm ET.
In today's landscape of fight games, fans want to see the best fights potted against the best. With PFL's
acquisition
of
Bellator, fight
fans
are going to receive that
on Feb.
24 when two
MMA giants descend on Saudi Arabia to see who comes out on top. Newly designed Super Fight Championship belts and the future of
PFL and Bellator highlight this spectacle of three-round super fights where elbows are legal and the winner-takes-all.
In the main event, heavyweights collide when
PFL's Renan Ferreira (12-3), fresh off his emphatic second round TKO victory during the 2023 PFL
Championship meets
the
first
athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight
divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader
(31-7).
Newly crowned
PFL
Light Heavyweight kingpin Impa Kasanganay (15-3) returns to
185- pounds for the first time since joining PFL
when
he
challenges
the
man
many
fans
consider to
be
the
best middleweight on the planet, undefeated Johnny Eblen (14-0).
Two-time PFL champion Magomed Magomedkerimov (34-6), who is currently in the midst of a six-fight unbeaten streak puts his current run of success on the line against Bellator welterweight titlist Jason Jackson (17-4), the proud Jamaican recently put an end to the longest winning streak in MMA (27) when he won the title from Yaroslav Amosov.
At featherweight, the pride of Peru,
Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) returns to action fresh off his 2023 PFL Championship victory to take on one of Bellator's
most
successful
fighter
of
all- time, Brazil's Patricio Pitbull (35-7), the current Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Lightweight Champion.
In addition to the four bouts featuring current
PFL and Bellator champions, former heavyweight
champ
Bruno
Cappelozza (15-6) welcomes former Bellator
Light
Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (17-2) to the 265-pound limit when they clash on Feb. 24. A pair of heavy-handed former No. 1 contenders are also set to square off at 205-pounds when Brazil's Thiago Santos (22-11) goes up against former Olympian Yoel Romero (15-7).
Rounding
out
the PPV
portion of
the
spectacle will
see the always
exciting
Clay Collard
(24- 11) challenge former Bellator Featherweight Champion
AJ McKee (21-1) in a special lightweight showdown of striking specialists.
During the Champions vs. Champions preliminary card, top featherweight contender from PFL Gabriel
Braga (12-1) and top featherweight contender from Bellator Aaron Pico (12-4) will square off, while Biaggio Ali Walsh , grandson of the iconic boxer Muhammad Ali, makes his pro debut at 155-pounds. Champions vs. Champions also will mark the return to the
PFL
SmartCage for
Claressa
Shields ,
the
world's
greatest women's
boxer,
rounding out a great collection of talent in MMA and combat sports.
HE Turki
Alalshikh,
Chairman
of
the
General Entertainment
Authority
(GEA), said:
"Riyadh Season is putting on some of the biggest fight events around and the PFL Champions
vs
Bellator
Champions certainly
belongs
in
that
category.
We
are
delighted
to
be the host
for
this
first
of
its
kind event,
which will
see some of
the most
exciting matchups
and break new ground in the world of combat sports."
PFL CEO Peter Murray said: "The Middle East is the fight capital of the world, and the Professional Fighters League is proud to bring the world's best combat sports stars to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season to host the first-ever
PFL PPV Super Fight mega-global event. PFL Champions versus Bellator Champions is game changing for fighters and fans. I would like to thank HE Turki Alalshikh, the GEA and SRJ for this incredible opportunity to grow the sport of MMA in the The Kingdom and around the world."
Danny Townsend, CEO at SRJ Sports
Investments,
said:
"Knowing
that the passion for combat
sports runs
deep
across Saudi
Arabia and
the wider
MENA
region,
we're thrilled to bring Champions vs Champions to Riyadh next month, for what promises to be an unforgettable night of fight action. Champions vs Champions will be a truly global sporting spectacle, watched by millions of fans around the world, and played out in front of one of combat sports' biggest yet still fastest growing international audiences. For us as SRJ Sports Investments, backing
the growth of
game-changing
brands like PFL is center to our ambitions of unlocking global opportunities through sports that have strong regional relevance here in the MENA-region,
contributing
to
the
wider
sports
economy
and
inspiring the next generation of Saudis."
Shay
Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: "We are delighted to once again partner with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Season for the PFL Champions vs Champions event. The PFL is
one of the
most
exciting and innovative sports
brands
around. This,
coupled with HE Turki Alalshikh's vision, will make 24 February a night to remember. Fight sports fans across the world will soon be able to tune in for a truly exceptional run of shows live from Riyadh on DAZN, including this PFL Mega event".
PPV
Card
-
ESPN+
PPV and DAZN -
3 pm
ET
Heavyweight
Champion
vs.
Champion
Bout: Renan
Ferreira
(PFL World
Champ)
vs.
Ryan Bader (Bellator Champ)
Middleweight
Champion
vs.
Champion Bout:
Impa
Kasanganay
(PFL
Light
Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)
Welterweight
Champion vs.
Champion
Bout:
Magomed
Magomedkerimov
(PFL World
Champ)
vs.
Jason
Jackson (Bellator
Champ)
Featherweight
Champion vs.
Champion Bout:
Jesus
Pinedo
(PFL World Champ) vs.
Patricio
Pitbull (Bellator Champ)
Heavyweight Showcase Bout:
Bruno
Cappelozza
(former
PFL
World
Champ)
vs.
Vadim Nemkov
(former
Bellator
Champ)
Light
Heavyweight
Showcase Bout:
Thiago
Santos (PFL
title
contender) vs.
Yoel
Romero (Bellator
title
contender)
Lightweight Showcase Bout:
Clay
Collard (PFL
title
contender)
vs.
AJ
McKee (former
Bellator
Champ)
Early
Card
-
ESPNEWS and
ESPN+ (US) - 12 pm ET
Featherweight
Showcase
Bout:
Gabriel
Braga (PFL
title
contender)
vs.
Aaron Pico (Bellator
title
contender)
Lightweight
Showcase Bout:
Biaggio
Ali
Walsh
(Pro
Debut) vs.
Chris
Morris (Pro
Debut)
Lightweight Showcase Bout:
Claressa
Shields vs.
Kelsey
DeSantis
Featherweight Showcase Bout: Abdullah
Al-Qahtani
vs. Edukondal Rao
Amateur Flyweight Bout:
Malik
Basahel vs.
Vinicius
Pereira
As part of the historic investment agreement announced last year, Professional Fighters League and SRJ Sports Investments ("SRJ") will host multiple PFL PPV Super Fight Division mega-global events in Saudi Arabia each year.
Riyadh Season attracts people from all over the world to experience a wide range of international martial arts and boxing events. It also offers various entertainment options and
international
experiences.
During
the
winter
months, visitors
can
enjoy
thousands
of concerts, exhibitions, and other events in Riyadh. This unique entertainment includes participation from celebrities and well-known brands. To book tickets for events and experiences in the region, you can use the WeBook application through this link: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">onelink/wbkap
PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of
PFL and Bellator
boasts 30%
of
its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of
their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of
MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL
SmartCage,
powering fight
analytics,
real-time betting,
AI
scoring, and
a
next-generation viewing
experience.
PFL
is
primetime on
ESPN/ESPN+
in
the
U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.
ABOUT RIYADH SEASON
Saudi
Arabia's
capital
embraces one
of
the world's
biggest
entertainment
events
every
year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. For more information, please contact Riyadh Season Media Center via email: [email protected].
ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE
Professional Fighters League (PFL) is
a global powerhouse in MMA
and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight
franchises, offering
year-round content:
PFL League Season,
PFL
PPV
Super
Fights,
PFL
Challenger
Series, PFL
International
Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA,
MLB,
NHL, and MLS
team owners. MMA
is
the growth sports
business
of
this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.
ABOUT
SRJ SPORTS
INVESTMENTS
SRJ (/Surge/) Sports Investments is a leading sports investor, wholly owned by PIF, and established to
develop a
world-class
sports
sector in
Saudi
Arabia and
beyond.
SRJ
Sports Investments focuses on driving sustainable investment across technology, media, programming, IP rights, and commercialization of venues – serving the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.
