MAPS Unveils Improved Fiscal Sponsorship Program, Empowering Innovators In The Psychedelic Movement

To date, MAPS has supported nearly 70 organizations worldwide to advance charitable projects in the psychedelic movement

Currently, MAPS serves as a fiscal sponsor for 10 organizations in the newly reformed program The sponsored projects come from various backgrounds including education, scientific research, and community-based projects



SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS ) reintroduces its Fiscal Sponsorship Program , signaling a new era of support for grassroots organizations within the psychedelic ecosystem. With over 10 years of impactful collaboration, MAPS has fostered nearly 70 mission-aligned groups globally, advancing the movement for psychedelic harm reduction, drug policy reform, and education.

Fiscal sponsorship is a mutually beneficial arrangement between MAPS and independent projects that align with MAPS' nonprofit mission and advance charitable projects. The program operates through a grantor-grantee relationship model, allowing U.S. donors to make tax-deductible contributions to MAPS, which are then re-granted to the sponsored entities. This partnership catalyzes innovative community initiatives, incubates emerging projects throughout the ecosystem, and expands MAPS and the field's overall impact.

"The MAPS Fiscal Sponsorship Program has hosted and supported the launching of dozens of projects across the psychedelic field over the years. It is an honor to act as a launchpad for educational, advocacy, and community-building projects that bring novel and nuanced issues to the forefront and ensure that the emerging ecosystem is as diverse and dynamic as we all know it can be. We love hosting cutting-edge projects and look forward to continuing and expanding this service to the community.”

Ismail Ali, J.D. , MAPS Director of Policy & Advocacy

Focused on scientific research for the public benefit, community outreach, and education projects, MAPS' Fiscal Sponsorship Program has, until now, operated primarily through word of mouth. However, recognizing the growing need to incubate projects in the psychedelic movement, MAPS decided in 2022 to enhance and expand its program, bringing attention to sponsored projects . It will make the fiscal sponsorship application available online in the Spring of 2024.

To lead this initiative, MAPS welcomed Sahar Rajput as its Fiscal Sponsorships and Grants Officer in September 2022. Rajput has been diligently updating foundational documents, providing additional support to sponsees, and creating channels to increase the visibility of these exciting projects.

"The Fiscal Sponsorship program has been critical to building the psychedelic ecosystem. It's been one of the most important programs that MAPS has conducted. We have helped organizations in psychedelics get their start like Erowid, DanceSafe, Chacruna, and many others.”

Rick Doblin, Ph.D. , Founder and President of MAPS

MAPS invites supporters to join in celebrating the legacy of compassion, expansion, and social responsibility fostered by the Fiscal Sponsorship Program with a donation supporting a fiscally sponsored project today . Together, we can continue to build the psychedelic ecosystem and create a lasting impact on the future.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction.

