FACDL-Miami Announces Exclusive Partnership With Lifesafer Ignition Interlock

- Lauren Krasnoff, Partner at Markus/Moss and President-Elect of FACDL-MiamiMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In December 2023, the Miami chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys (FACDL-Miami) launched an exclusive partnership with LifeSafer, a leading provider of ignition interlock devices in the United States. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver exceptional support and services to FACDL-Miami members, further enhancing their ability to provide top-rated representation to clients within the criminal justice system."I'm excited to be partnering with LifeSafer because they're the best in the business. Their technology is top-notch – but more importantly, the support that we get from LifeSafer is unmatchable. I know that when I send a client to LifeSafer, they are also getting that unparalleled level of support," Lauren Krasnoff, Partner at Markus/Moss and President-Elect of FACDL-Miami."Any partnership that benefits our members and their clients is one worth investing in. I hope that at the onset, our members will get to know LifeSafer, and the value of their products for this community, with the hopes of maintaining a fruitful relationship for years to come," Zena X. Duncan, Vice President of FACDL-Miami said.As part of this collaboration, LifeSafer will provide a range of services to FACDL-Miami members, including ignition interlock discounts for clients, VIP customer support services, unique referral codes with co-branded collateral, advertising support, and more."LifeSafer has been an absolute pleasure to work with. They have made it their mission to make their sponsorship personal. Jeff, our South Florida rep, is so much fun to be around! I look forward to a successful year for everyone at LifeSafer and FACDL Miami," Dianne Caramès, Partner at Puglisi Caramès and President of FACDL-Miami said.“I am extremely proud and excited about this partnership. LifeSafer has a strong commitment to supporting the legal community as we work together to make roads safer. Partnering with FACDL-Miami allows us to really build relationships from the ground up that will be mutually beneficial. Together, we can ensure that, as a company, we are offering the right level of support and services to our partners,” Jeff Bacigalupi, Florida Business Development Representative for LifeSafer said.LifeSafer, operating in the state of Florida since 2004, provides statewide coverage with over 100 locations, including over 30 locations in south Florida serving the Miami-Dade area. This broad network ensures convenient access for FACDL-Miami members and their clients."When a client is ordered to install an ignition interlock device, the Court entrusts our client's liberty to a private company. The company must operate professionally and responsibly. I know that if my client chooses LifeSafer, they are going to a company that I can trust," Alex John Saiz of the Law Office of Alex John Saiz PLLC, Treasurer of FACDL-Miami said.Furthermore, as part of this partnership, LifeSafer will serve as the exclusive ignition interlock device sponsor for various events throughout the year, partnering with FACDL-Miami to offer members enriching opportunities such as lunch and learn sessions, the annual Gala event, and more.FACDL-Miami and LifeSafer are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on criminal defense attorneys and their clients throughout South Florida. Together, they aim to set a new standard for support and service in the legal community.For more information about FACDL-Miami, please visit facdlmiami .For more information about LifeSafer, please visit LifeSafer .

