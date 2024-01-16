The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1St Quarter Earnings

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $41.73 as of the close of business on November 30, 2023. This represents an increase of $2.00 per share from the net asset value per share of $39.73 reported on August 31, 2023. The Fund had a total return of 5.03% for the three months ended November 30, 2023 based on the change in its net asset value.

For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 7.07% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2023, was $32.92, representing an increase of $1.82 per share from the share price of $31.10 on August 31, 2023. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share decreased from 21.72% on August 31, 2023 to 21.11% on November 30, 2023.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2023, the Fund had net realized gains of $2,162,657 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $11,260,797 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment profit (consisting of dividend and securities lending income less operating expenses) for the same period was $411,196.