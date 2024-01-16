               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1St Quarter Earnings


1/16/2024 4:16:35 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN ) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2023.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $41.73 as of the close of business on November 30, 2023. This represents an increase of $2.00 per share from the net asset value per share of $39.73 reported on August 31, 2023. The Fund had a total return of 5.03% for the three months ended November 30, 2023 based on the change in its net asset value.
For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 7.07% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2023, was $32.92, representing an increase of $1.82 per share from the share price of $31.10 on August 31, 2023. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share decreased from 21.72% on August 31, 2023 to 21.11% on November 30, 2023.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2023, the Fund had net realized gains of $2,162,657 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $11,260,797 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment profit (consisting of dividend and securities lending income less operating expenses) for the same period was $411,196.

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2023

Year Ended

August 31,

2023

Quarter Ended

November 30,

2022




Total Net Assets

$ 306,065,923

$ 295,088,209

$ 224,755,565




Gross Investment Income

Per Share


$ 998,425

$0.14

$ 5,426,051

$ 538,982

$0.07




Net Investment Income (Loss)

Per Share

$ 411,196

$0.06

$ 3,085,793

$ (225,786)

$(0.03)




Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments and Foreign Currency Transactions

$ 2,162,657

$ 5,433,759

$ (8,622,111)




Change in Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments and Foreign Currency Translations

$ 11,260,797

$ 64,125,816

9,787,866




Total Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments

Per Share

$ 13,423,455

$1.83

$ 69,559,575

$ 1,165,755

$0.16




Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Per Share

$ 13,834,651

$1.89

$ 72,645,368

$ 939,969

$0.13

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at or call 1-800-426-5523.

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

