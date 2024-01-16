Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG ), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, February 15 in New York City starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For in-person attendance, please contact our team at [email protected]

for more information. For virtual attendance registration and webcast details, please click this link . For those unable to attend the Investor Day, a replay will be made available after the event.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

