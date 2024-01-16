Microsoft Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2024 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at . A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge.
