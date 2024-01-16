Gevo Files New S-3 Ahead Of Expiration, Updates ATM Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it filed a registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such registration statement is subject to review and being declared effective by the SEC.

The Company's current Form S-3 is set to expire this Friday, January 19th, subject to applicable grace periods. Gevo filed the new S-3 as a matter of course in advance of that expiration. In conjunction with the new S-3 filing, Gevo signed a new agreement for the Company's At-the-Market (“ATM”) offering facility. The Company's previous $500 million ATM offering facility has not been used since the filing with the SEC of the prospectus supplement for such facility on September 9, 2021.

The S-3 filing does not impact Gevo's expected, and previously communicated, strategy of funding the Net-Zero 1 project with a combination of its existing cash on the balance sheet and project-level financing.

