Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend For January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2024.
These dividends are designated as“eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Freehold's focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.
For further information, contact:
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. . . ...
w.
MENAFN16012024004107003653ID1107729405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.