Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Joseph Frattaroli

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joseph Frattaroli to retire at end of 1Q24; Garth Lees-Rolfe, Vice-President of Finance, to be promoted to Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that Joseph Frattaroli, Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The Company's Vice-President for Finance, Garth Lees-Rolfe, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Inhibikase team, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Joe for his years of service. Joe joined Inhibikase in 2018, and, through his leadership, we successfully transitioned into a public company and have managed to finance our research and development programs despite the difficult market,” said Dr. Milton Werner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase.“While I'm sad to lose a partner and confidant, succeeding Joe in his role is Garth Lees-Rolfe, our current VP of finance, who has been working with Joe and has been assuming increased responsibilities over the past year as part of a planned transition to becoming our next Chief Financial Officer. We are excited to have Garth take on an expanded role with Inhibikase as we enter a new chapter of growth.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with the dedicated, professional team at Inhibikase Therapeutics for the past six years,” said Joseph Frattaroli.“I look back on the significant progress that we have made as a company with pride for how far we've come and will be excited to see what the team accomplishes in the coming years. Garth has been growing into the CFO role and I have no doubt that Inhibikase will be continue to drive value for its shareholders while simultaneously developing transformative therapeutics for patients with neurodegenerative disease.”

About Inhibikase

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline has a primary focus on neurodegeneration and its lead program risvodetinib, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMPTM medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with an office in Lexington, Massachusetts.

