Tango Will Bring Style And Comfort To The Medical Industry

With Tango scrubs, medical professionals are afforded comfort, style, and a much-needed update to an outdated uniform.

Yasir Abdulqader created Tango as a solution to a problem he experienced firsthand through over twenty years of working in the medical field.

- Yasir Abdulqader, TangoNEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, USA , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tango is reimaging medical scrubs with an eye toward comfort and alleviating irritation for healthcare workers, with a modern style to boot.Outdated scrubs require an additional layer of clothing underneath. Long shifts in warm environments require something better.Yasir Abdulqader created Tango as a solution to a problem he experienced first hand through over twenty years of working in the medical field.Traditional scrubs require multiple layers: the V-neck shape leads to discomfort around the neck while using stethoscopes for long hours, and to top it off they're ugly. The issues with traditional scrubs were never more pronounced for Abdulqader than when he was working long shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona.“Wearing one layer of scrubs is uncomfortable. So, I ended up wearing a shirt underneath as most do. And in Arizona with the hot weather, it becomes very uncomfortable.“And then I got inundated with work during the COVID period. For two years I was working too many hours in too many layers between the gown and lab coats. So, you're always wearing three layers and burning,” said Abdulqader.Tango is designed for maximum comfort when worn as a single layer. These reimagined scrubs enable unrestricted movement and allow the user's body to breathe in the process. The new V-shape neck & collar design makes it easier to hang on the stereoscope for a longer period of time without experiencing any friction.“With traditional scrubs, you have an opening around the neck, so when you have the stethoscope, the rubber, the hot water, it all leads to feelings of irritation. It's not a fun feeling. Tango has a raised neck to protect you from discomfort so you can hang the stethoscope easily in a nice modern fashion,” said Abdulqader.“When I came to the United States, I noticed the same kind of scrubs. Whether it's a third-world or first-world country they remain the same. They're universal, boring, and one kind of color,” said Abdulqader.But the revamped modern style of Tango scrubs isn't just for patients, many medical providers would be all too happy to say goodbye to their dated garb when they need to make a stop on the way home.“When I'm wearing my regular scrubs, the ugly looking ones, and I have to stop at the grocery store on my way home I go in and everyone's looking at me thinking 'is this a homeless guy?' It's very embarrassing. Tango makes you comfortable, both in how you feel and how you look,” said Abdulqader.Tango scrubs are available in several color options as well. With Tango scrubs, medical professionals are afforded comfort, style, and a much-needed update to an outdated uniform.Get in on the style and comfort of Tango today by visiting:

