Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary With $60,000 In Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture , an award-winning university, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of transformative beauty education.

In 2004, International beauty industry leader, Mario Tricoci, opened the first-ever Tricoci University of Beauty Culture campus to redefine beauty education. In the span of 20 years, the university has expanded its footprint from its original Chicago Northwest campus to 14 more campuses across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Throughout this journey, Tricoci University has changed the lives of over 15,000 graduates, empowering them with the education needed to transform their passions into fulfilling careers.

"I'm deeply proud of the achievements of the Tricoci University of Beauty Culture community over the past two decades," said Mario Tricoci, Founder of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "I'm equally grateful for the opportunity to share the knowledge I've accumulated over the past few decades with the next generation of beauty professionals. It's through their dedication and passion that we ensure the legacy of the beauty industry continues to flourish."

To commemorate this 20-year milestone, Tricoci University announces the offering of 20 scholarships to 20 deserving students embarking on their educational journey in January and February 2024. These scholarships are designed to empower passionate individuals, making it easier for them to transform their dreams of a career in the beauty industry into a reality. The application window for these scholarships will remain open until February 29, 2024. For more details, please visit the TUBC Changing Lives Scholarship .

"Cultivating the next generation of beauty professionals is at the heart of Tricoci University's mission," said Nate Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "We are proud to offer these 20 scholarships to help our aspiring beauty professionals pursue their passions into the career of their dreams. Our commitment to our students goes beyond providing education; it's about believing in their potential, even during moments when they may doubt themselves," added Swanson.

Tricoci University's dedication to education and innovation is reflected in its advocacy, community engagement, facilities, alumni network, diverse curriculum and school culture. This dedication recently earned its Bridgeview, Illinois campus prestigious titles as 'School of the Year' and 'Best Facility' at the 2023 Golden School awards ceremony, presented by The American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS). Additionally, Tricoci University's Bloomington, Indiana campus received recognition for achieving the 'Best Placement' success rate for graduates. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that a Tricoci University campus has been honored as 'School of the Year' by AACS, with its Chicago Northwest campus earning this distinction in 2022.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture's continuous pursuit of diverse opportunities, strategic brand partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders underlines its commitment to providing students with the highest quality education, support, and resources available in the beauty industry.

The Tricoci University of Beauty Culture community looks forward to more years of transforming passion into purpose, changing lives, and educating students.

