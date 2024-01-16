Gather Network Rebrands As Hydro On Sui Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hydro returns to core values and continues to foster a vibrant community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gather Network is announcing its transformation into Hydro Online, marking a pivotal step forward in its mission to create a dynamic ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its publishers. The shift is not just a change of name but a return to the core values and main functions of the platform. These changes are designed to provide more focus, security, and efficiency in creating value for publishers and their users.The new Hydro platform will focus solely on the Online Monetization for Publishers product and underscore a dedication to ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for all participants within the network. With its revamped user-friendly interface, the Hydro platform will eliminate Web3 roadblocks for Web2 users and offer intuitive and seamless navigation through the Web3 world. With the transition to the SUI blockchain, Hydro will be moving away from Proof of Work (PoW) and introducing the revolutionary concept of 'Time Availability'. This means that this shift will not only improve publisher profitability and user experience but also mark a significant leap towards sustainability by making Hydro's operations 100% green.“It has been an exciting journey thus far with Gather. We are excited to be transitioning to Hydro, a name that reflects how fluid our platform works with publishers to help them monetize their sites. Gather's success has led us to this new branding and we are thrilled to be announcing our new name as Hydro,” said Raghav Jerath, Founder and CEO.Hydro's monetization engine is geared towards turbocharging a publisher's passive income, no matter where its users are in the world. By empowering publishers to become a part of the core infrastructure of a new decentralized internet, Hydro allows websites and applications to transform their traffic into a profitable asset that does not rely on ads that hinder the user experience. These untapped streams of monetization unlock new opportunities for businesses to earn more consistent and sustainable revenue while offering their users a more engaging and dynamic interface.About Hydro on Sui Network:Hydro on Sui Network is a new economic engine for the internet. Hydro allows publishers to fully monetize 'time spent' and reduce their reliance on advertising. This allows publishers to earn more while their audiences and users enjoy a richer, less cluttered online experience. Hydro is committed to fostering a vibrant community through regular updates, events and educational initiatives and the continued development of an interactive and supportive ecosystem for publishers and their users. To learn more about Hydro, visit:

